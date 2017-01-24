Chipotle tells 5th Circuit worker's tweets weren't protected

Chipotle Mexican Grill has urged a U.S. appeals court to rule that a former employee's tweets criticizing the company for using "cheap labor" and charging extra for guacamole were not protected by the National Labor Relations Act.

Chipotle's lawyers at Messner Reeves told the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a brief filed on Friday that James Kennedy, an Army veteran who suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, was properly fired for being disruptive at a Havertown, Pennsylvania restaurant and not over his tweets.

