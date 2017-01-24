FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Chipotle tells 5th Circuit worker's tweets weren't protected
January 24, 2017

Chipotle tells 5th Circuit worker's tweets weren't protected

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Chipotle Mexican Grill has urged a U.S. appeals court to rule that a former employee's tweets criticizing the company for using "cheap labor" and charging extra for guacamole were not protected by the National Labor Relations Act.

Chipotle's lawyers at Messner Reeves told the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a brief filed on Friday that James Kennedy, an Army veteran who suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, was properly fired for being disruptive at a Havertown, Pennsylvania restaurant and not over his tweets.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2kcZDlb

