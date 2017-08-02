FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in an hour
Chipotle seeks contempt order over Obama OT pay rule claims
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Venezuela
#ExchangeTradedFunds
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
In milestone, scientists able to alter genes of human embryos
Science
In milestone, scientists able to alter genes of human embryos
Venezuela inflated turnout in controversial vote: election firm
Venezuela Turmoil
Venezuela inflated turnout in controversial vote: election firm
More video emerges of alleged drug planting by Baltimore police
U.S.
More video emerges of alleged drug planting by Baltimore police
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
August 2, 2017 / 9:19 PM / in an hour

Chipotle seeks contempt order over Obama OT pay rule claims

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc says a former employee and her lawyers should be held in contempt for claiming that a Texas judge's order blocking an Obama administration rule to extend mandatory overtime pay to millions of workers did not prevent private plaintiffs from suing under it.

The fast-casual restaurant chain on Tuesday asked U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant in Sherman, Texas, who issued the temporary injunction in November, to order Carmen Alvarez to withdraw a proposed wage-and-hour class action she filed in New Jersey federal court last month, and sanction her lawyers at Outten & Golden, Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll, and New Jersey employment law firm Green Savits. Chipotle is represented by Messner Reeves.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2wn2WeS

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.