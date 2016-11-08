6th Circuit tosses age bias claims by former Chrysler executives

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday dismissed age discrimination claims against Daimler AG by more than 450 former Chrysler LLC executives who say they lost their retirement savings when the automaker went bankrupt and they were not bailed out by the company like some younger employees.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a case of first impression said that because the discrimination claims were brought under Michigan and not federal law, they were preempted by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974.

