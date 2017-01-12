2nd Circuit to review decertification of Citibank workers suing for overtime

A group of bankers suing Citibank NA for unpaid overtime will urge the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday to overturn a judge's ruling decertifying a nationwide class in their case that, they say, misapplied U.S. Supreme Court precedent on class actions.

Lawyers for more than 400 current and former personal bankers will tell a three-judge 2nd Circuit panel in Manhattan that the Supreme Court's 2011 decision in Wal-Mart Stores Inc v. Dukes does not require them to prove the existence of a companywide policy encouraging unpaid overtime at Citibank in order to sustain the class.

