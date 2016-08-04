FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Citigroup unit pays $2 mln to settle DOL overtime probe
August 4, 2016 / 8:41 PM / a year ago

Citigroup unit pays $2 mln to settle DOL overtime probe

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A Citigroup subsidiary has paid nearly $2 million in back wages and penalties after a U.S. Department of Labor investigation found that the company improperly classified hundreds of employees as exempt from overtime pay.

The department on Thursday said Florida-based Citigroup Technology Inc (CTI) denied overtime pay to 882 analysts in its anti-money-laundering division between November 2013 and October 2015 and has paid them about $1.9 million in back wages. The department also hit CTI with a $97,680 penalty for repeat violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2aU2rC0

