9th Circuit sends wage-and-hour claims to California state court
July 30, 2015 / 10:31 PM / 2 years ago

9th Circuit sends wage-and-hour claims to California state court

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A proposed wage-and-hour class action against a California staffing agency should be heard in state court because the named plaintiff’s individual claims can’t be weighed under the Class Action Fairness Act (CAFA), a U.S. appeals court ruled on Thursday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a lower court erred in finding that Porfiria Yocupicio’s 2014 suit against Arch Resources Group should be removed to federal court because her claims added up to more than $5 million.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1DdO9VF

