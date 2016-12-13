Supreme Court says 6th Circuit must revisit FLSA verdict after Tyson

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ordered a federal appeals court to reconsider its decision that a cable installation company could be held liable for failing to pay 300 technicians overtime based on the testimony of a small number of workers.

The court in a two-sentence order said the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals must revisit FTS USA LLC's challenge to a $3.8 million verdict awarded to the workers, in light of the high court's March decision in Tyson Foods Inc v. Bouaphakeo.

