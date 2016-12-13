FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Supreme Court says 6th Circuit must revisit FLSA verdict after Tyson
December 13, 2016 / 11:46 AM / 8 months ago

Supreme Court says 6th Circuit must revisit FLSA verdict after Tyson

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ordered a federal appeals court to reconsider its decision that a cable installation company could be held liable for failing to pay 300 technicians overtime based on the testimony of a small number of workers.

The court in a two-sentence order said the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals must revisit FTS USA LLC's challenge to a $3.8 million verdict awarded to the workers, in light of the high court's March decision in Tyson Foods Inc v. Bouaphakeo.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hzITqa

