July 22, 2015 / 10:32 AM / 2 years ago

Utility worker may have been employee despite owning business- 3rd Circuit

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday revived retaliation claims against a utility company, saying a judge who found that an engineer was an independent contractor placed too much emphasis on the fact that he ran his own business.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 ruling said Mikael Safarian may have been an employee of Massachusetts-based American DG Energy Inc under the Fair Labor Standards Act and New Jersey law because the company told him where and when to work, gave him tools and paid him hourly.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OwFWNI

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
