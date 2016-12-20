Mass. top court says worker classification law not preempted

Massachusetts' top state court has ruled that a federal law designed to rein in a patchwork of state regulations on the trucking industry does not block claims by furniture delivery drivers who say they were misclassified as independent contractors.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court on Friday unanimously held that most of a 2005 state law creating a presumption that all workers are employees was not preempted by the Federal Aviation Administration Authorization Act. The court revived a proposed class action by two former drivers for RDI Logistics Inc, represented by LeClairRyan.

