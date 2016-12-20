FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Mass. top court says worker classification law not preempted
#Westlaw News
December 20, 2016 / 11:59 AM / 8 months ago

Mass. top court says worker classification law not preempted

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Massachusetts' top state court has ruled that a federal law designed to rein in a patchwork of state regulations on the trucking industry does not block claims by furniture delivery drivers who say they were misclassified as independent contractors.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court on Friday unanimously held that most of a 2005 state law creating a presumption that all workers are employees was not preempted by the Federal Aviation Administration Authorization Act. The court revived a proposed class action by two former drivers for RDI Logistics Inc, represented by LeClairRyan.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hPaKzD

