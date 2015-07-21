FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DOL memo on worker classification rankles business groups, lawyers
July 21, 2015 / 11:53 AM / 2 years ago

DOL memo on worker classification rankles business groups, lawyers

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Labor’s move to address what it says is the widespread misclassification of workers as independent contractors is just the latest assault on shifting business models and will invite more litigation, employer-side attorneys and industry groups say.

The agency’s Wage and Hour Division last week published a memo saying most workers are employees, not contractors, and should be covered by the protections in the Fair Labor Standards Act.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1HGhabp

