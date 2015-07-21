DOL memo on worker classification rankles business groups, lawyers

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Labor’s move to address what it says is the widespread misclassification of workers as independent contractors is just the latest assault on shifting business models and will invite more litigation, employer-side attorneys and industry groups say.

The agency’s Wage and Hour Division last week published a memo saying most workers are employees, not contractors, and should be covered by the protections in the Fair Labor Standards Act.

