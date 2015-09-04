Appliance company may have to pay for commuting time - 9th Circuit

(Reuters) - A divided U.S. appeals court on Thursday revived a putative class action that claims an appliance repair company violated California law by failing to pay workers for time spent commuting in its vans.

The 2-1 decision by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a jury should decide whether employees of Hobart Service were technically working during their daily commute because they brought the vehicles home and were responsible for the valuable tools and equipment inside.

