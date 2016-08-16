FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ConAgra 'team leaders' not due overtime under FLSA - 8th Circuit
#Westlaw News
August 16, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

ConAgra 'team leaders' not due overtime under FLSA - 8th Circuit

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Supervisors at a ConAgra Foods processing plant who lacked the authority to hire and fire employees are still considered managers ineligible for overtime pay under the U.S. Fair Labor Standards Act, a federal appeals court ruled on Monday.

A unanimous panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed that the supervisors, known as team leaders, were "bona fide executives" not covered by the FLSA's overtime pay requirements.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2buIFus

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
