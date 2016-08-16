ConAgra 'team leaders' not due overtime under FLSA - 8th Circuit

Supervisors at a ConAgra Foods processing plant who lacked the authority to hire and fire employees are still considered managers ineligible for overtime pay under the U.S. Fair Labor Standards Act, a federal appeals court ruled on Monday.

A unanimous panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed that the supervisors, known as team leaders, were "bona fide executives" not covered by the FLSA's overtime pay requirements.

