Baseball concession workers exempt from overtime pay - 2nd Circuit

Workers who sell food, drinks and souvenirs at the Baltimore Orioles' home stadium are exactly the type of seasonal recreational employees federal law was designed to exempt from mandatory overtime pay, a U.S. appeals court said on Monday.

A unanimous, three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed a 2011 proposed class action by employees of Maryland Sportservice Inc who worked at Oriole Park and had claimed that the company was required to pay them overtime because it was not an "amusement or recreational establishment" under the Fair Labor Standards Act.

