EEOC must try to settle pattern-or-practice cases - 7th Circuit

Dec 18 -

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission must attempt to settle cases alleging employers engaged in a pattern or practice of interfering with workers’ rights under federal discrimination law, a U.S. appeals court said on Thursday in a case of first impression involving CVS Pharmacy Inc.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court’s grant of summary judgment to CVS, represented by Jones Day, in the EEOC’s 2014 suit claiming severance agreements that required terminated CVS workers to waive some legal claims were unlawful.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OcsW3N