FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EEOC must try to settle pattern-or-practice cases - 7th Circuit
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
December 18, 2015 / 11:48 AM / 2 years ago

EEOC must try to settle pattern-or-practice cases - 7th Circuit

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Dec 18 -

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission must attempt to settle cases alleging employers engaged in a pattern or practice of interfering with workers’ rights under federal discrimination law, a U.S. appeals court said on Thursday in a case of first impression involving CVS Pharmacy Inc.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court’s grant of summary judgment to CVS, represented by Jones Day, in the EEOC’s 2014 suit claiming severance agreements that required terminated CVS workers to waive some legal claims were unlawful.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OcsW3N

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.