7 months ago
January 12, 2017 / 11:00 PM / 7 months ago

5th Circuit says valve maker's trade secrets claim was preempted

Daniel Wiessner

A U.S. appeals court has ruled that federal copyright law preempts a Missouri valve manufacturer's claim that a former employee copied design drawings and gave them to a rival to create a competing product, even though the design itself could not be copyrighted.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans agreed with a lower court that while the valve Ultraflo Corp designed was an idea that was not protected by the federal Copyright Act, it was "within the subject matter" of the law because the drawings were copyrighted.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2iMT1Zk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
