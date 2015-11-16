Lawsuit claims CoreLogic falsely reports sex offenses in background checks

A large consumer reporting agency has routinely failed to check sex offender registries or court records before notifying employers that workers and job applicants were convicted of sex crimes so it could save money, according to a proposed class action lawsuit filed on Friday.

The suit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee by Tyrone Jude, who says CoreLogic Saferent LLC earlier this year falsely reported to his employer, a property management firm, that he was a registered sex offender and reported a prior drug conviction multiple times, giving the impression that he had a long criminal history.

