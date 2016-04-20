FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge says FCRA applies to bulk data for background checks
April 20, 2016 / 10:56 AM / a year ago

Judge says FCRA applies to bulk data for background checks

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A unit of CoreLogic Inc must face a proposed class action claiming it provided faulty criminal records for background checks, a U.S. judge has ruled, saying federal law regulating consumer reporting applies to the sale of bulk data.

U.S. District Judge Richard Payne in the Eastern District of Virginia on Monday rejected claims by CoreLogic National Background Data LLC (NBD), represented by Troutman Sanders, that the Fair Credit Reporting Act does not apply to “wholesale” data sold to companies that perform background checks because it doesn’t focus on any particular worker or job applicant.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1TiIyla

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
