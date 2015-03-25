FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8th Circuit tosses professor's retaliation suit over athletes' grades
March 25, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

8th Circuit tosses professor's retaliation suit over athletes' grades

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday dismissed a suit by a former part-time professor who claims he was fired for raising concerns about grade inflation for student athletes, saying the officials he sued were not involved in the alleged retaliation.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the former professor, Henry Lyons, claimed in his 2013 suit that he brought the complaint to the chancellor of the University of Missouri Kansas City, but not the dean and academic director he ultimately sued when he was not reappointed to his job.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OyJCzC

