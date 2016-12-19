5th Circuit says damages available under ADEA are limited

A U.S. appeals court has ruled that plaintiffs suing for age discrimination or retaliation cannot reap damages for pain and suffering, rejecting a former nurse supervisor's claims against a Mississippi hospital.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday sided with Anderson Regional Medical Center and said 1977 amendments to the Fair Labor Standards Act did not expand the damages available under the Age Discrimination in Employment Act.

