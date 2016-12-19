FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5th Circuit says damages available under ADEA are limited
December 19, 2016 / 10:47 PM / 8 months ago

5th Circuit says damages available under ADEA are limited

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court has ruled that plaintiffs suing for age discrimination or retaliation cannot reap damages for pain and suffering, rejecting a former nurse supervisor's claims against a Mississippi hospital.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday sided with Anderson Regional Medical Center and said 1977 amendments to the Fair Labor Standards Act did not expand the damages available under the Age Discrimination in Employment Act.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hO3HtP

