FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
9th Circuit says government employers liable for workplace hazards
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 9, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

9th Circuit says government employers liable for workplace hazards

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Thursday became the third to rule that government employers may be held liable for violating the due process rights of workers exposed to hazards, even though there is no constitutional right to a safe workplace.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the widow of Daniel Pauluk, a former inspector with the Clark County Health District in Nevada who died from respiratory illness in 2007 after being exposed to mold in his office, had brought viable due process claims against two supervisors who ignored his complaints and requests to be transferred.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2cJrYyG

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.