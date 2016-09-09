9th Circuit says government employers liable for workplace hazards

A federal appeals court on Thursday became the third to rule that government employers may be held liable for violating the due process rights of workers exposed to hazards, even though there is no constitutional right to a safe workplace.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the widow of Daniel Pauluk, a former inspector with the Clark County Health District in Nevada who died from respiratory illness in 2007 after being exposed to mold in his office, had brought viable due process claims against two supervisors who ignored his complaints and requests to be transferred.

