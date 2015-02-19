9th Circuit seeks answers on California's 'day of rest' law

(Reuters) - In a case that could have a broad impact on employers in California, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has asked the state’s top court to consider the scope of a law requiring days off for workers and whether that right can be waived.

A three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit on Thursday said a California law granting most workers “one day’s rest in seven” was ambiguous, and asked the California Supreme Court to decide whether it applies only to individual work weeks or any seven-day period.

