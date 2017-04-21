American Dental Association will pay $2 mln over firing of top lawyer, HR director

The American Dental Association has agreed to pay nearly $2 million to its former chief legal counsel and human resources director after the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission found they were fired for reporting potential violations of anti-bias laws.

The EEOC on Thursday said Tamra Kempf, the legal counsel, and the unidentified HR official faced unlawful retaliation after complaining to ADA board members that the group was flouting Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Age Discrimination in Employment Act, and the Americans with Disabilities Act.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pNXd24