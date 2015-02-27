6th Circuit says worker not required to tie disability to job request

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court has rejected an Ohio hospital’s “novel” argument that a former janitor’s failure to link the brain damage he suffered from a stroke to his request for easier work precluded his disability discrimination claims after he was fired.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Wednesday said Bryan Mobley’s disabilities, including a speech impediment and trouble reading and writing, were obvious enough that his supervisors at Miami Valley Hospital should’ve known they were related to his poor job performance.

