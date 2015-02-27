FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6th Circuit says worker not required to tie disability to job request
February 27, 2015 / 11:02 PM / 3 years ago

6th Circuit says worker not required to tie disability to job request

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court has rejected an Ohio hospital’s “novel” argument that a former janitor’s failure to link the brain damage he suffered from a stroke to his request for easier work precluded his disability discrimination claims after he was fired.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Wednesday said Bryan Mobley’s disabilities, including a speech impediment and trouble reading and writing, were obvious enough that his supervisors at Miami Valley Hospital should’ve known they were related to his poor job performance.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1JWAuVY

