Fired Ford worker may be due disability pay after 'breakdown' - 6th Circuit
October 2, 2015 / 9:37 PM / 2 years ago

Fired Ford worker may be due disability pay after 'breakdown' - 6th Circuit

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A former design engineer for Ford Motor Co who suffered a mental breakdown after two decades with the company was wrongly denied the long-term disability benefits that she applied for after leaving her job, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Friday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived claims by Laura Waskiewicz that Ford’s insurance carrier, UniCare Life and Health Insurance Company, violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act in denying her benefits because her mental illness prevented her from applying on time.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OMTLKU

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
