Dentist gets second bite at Northwestern Mutual disability benefits
December 2, 2015 / 12:17 PM / 2 years ago

Dentist gets second bite at Northwestern Mutual disability benefits

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Dec 2 -

A divided U.S. appeals court on Tuesday overturned a judgment that allowed The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company to rescind a former dentist’s disability policy because he never followed through on his promise to cancel a previous policy from Great-West Life and Annuity Co.

The 2-1 decision by the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a grant of summary judgment for Northwestern by a federal judge in Minneapolis, where the company filed its suit seeking rescission in June 2012, two months after Dr. Douglas Weiher filed his claim for disability benefits. Weiher said he had become unable to practice dentistry due to a neurological condition.

