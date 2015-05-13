FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Business groups say ADA doesn't entitle blind Pfizer worker to driver
May 13, 2015 / 10:42 AM / 2 years ago

Business groups say ADA doesn't entitle blind Pfizer worker to driver

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Three major business groups have asked a U.S. appeals court to uphold the dismissal of a former Pfizer Inc sales representative’s suit claiming the pharmaceutical giant violated federal law by refusing to provide her with a full-time driver when she became legally blind.

In an amicus brief accepted Tuesday by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, attorneys from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, National Federation of Independent Businesses and Equal Employment Advisory Council said providing a driver for a job that requires constant traveling is not a reasonable accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1QIMHxd

