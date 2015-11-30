Supreme Court to take up key question on constructive discharge claims

Nov 30 -

Attorneys for a former postal worker who says he was forced to quit his job after complaining about racial bias will urge the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to rule that the brief window to file constructive discharge claims opens when a worker leaves, and not when an employer discriminates.

The court has been asked to overturn a 2014 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that deepened a circuit split and said that because constructive discharge claims under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 must be linked to an employer’s conduct, the clock starts to run when the employer commits the final alleged discriminatory act.

