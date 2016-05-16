FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spousal jealousy not basis for discrimination lawsuit - N.Y. judge
May 16, 2016 / 10:31 PM / a year ago

Spousal jealousy not basis for discrimination lawsuit - N.Y. judge

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

A New York judge has thrown out a yoga and massage therapist’s gender discrimination lawsuit claiming she was wrongfully fired because one of her bosses, who was married to the other, feared she was “too cute.”

In a decision filed on Friday, Justice Shlomo Hagler of New York state Supreme Court in Manhattan said he was unable to find any case involving New York state or city human rights laws “which holds that a termination motivated by spousal jealousy alone constitutes gender or sex based discrimination.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1VZ92vU

