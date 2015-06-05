FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5th Circuit nixes injunctive relief in age discrimination suit
#Westlaw News
June 5, 2015 / 8:19 PM / 2 years ago

5th Circuit nixes injunctive relief in age discrimination suit

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court has overturned an order enjoining a Texas helicopter manufacturer from engaging in age discrimination, saying the company never had a chance to defend itself from a former employee’s bid to win attorney fees.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday said the order against Bell Helicopter Textron Inc was improper because lawyers for David Peterson, a former sales associate who said the company laid him off in 2008 because of his age, only sought injunctive relief after a jury awarded him no damages in order to secure $340,000 in fees.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1RQuz53

