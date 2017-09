(Reuters) - An appeals court rekindled a federal discrimination lawsuit against a New Mexico cheesemaker by a former worker who said a colleague exposed his genitals to her while at work.

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a lower court decision saying the worker waited too long after the alleged exposure to file her hostile work environment claim against Southwest Cheese Co.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1fFEQ5O