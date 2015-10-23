7th Circuit revives Muslim woman's bias claims against Chicago court

A Muslim woman who says supervisors at two different jobs she held with the Illinois state court system shunned her, called her “evil” and denied her time off on religious holidays can proceed with discrimination claims, a U.S. appeals court has ruled.

Fozyia Huri, who worked as a child-care attendant and in the court reporter’s office at the Cook County Circuit Court in Chicago, “easily” met the bar for surviving summary judgment on her claims under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, a unanimous three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said on Wednesday in reviving her 2011 lawsuit.

