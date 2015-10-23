FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7th Circuit revives Muslim woman's bias claims against Chicago court
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 23, 2015 / 9:17 PM / 2 years ago

7th Circuit revives Muslim woman's bias claims against Chicago court

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A Muslim woman who says supervisors at two different jobs she held with the Illinois state court system shunned her, called her “evil” and denied her time off on religious holidays can proceed with discrimination claims, a U.S. appeals court has ruled.

Fozyia Huri, who worked as a child-care attendant and in the court reporter’s office at the Cook County Circuit Court in Chicago, “easily” met the bar for surviving summary judgment on her claims under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, a unanimous three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said on Wednesday in reviving her 2011 lawsuit.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1kAC1WX

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.