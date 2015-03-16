FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4th Circuit adopts 'plausibility' test in employment discrimination suit
March 16, 2015 / 11:02 PM / 2 years ago

4th Circuit adopts 'plausibility' test in employment discrimination suit

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court has become the first to apply a pair of recent Supreme Court decisions that made it more difficult for plaintiffs to survive motions to dismiss employment discrimination cases.

A divided three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday said the Supreme Court’s decisions in Bell Atlantic Corp v. Twombly in 2007 and in Ashcroft v. Iqbal two years later replaced an earlier standard requiring plaintiffs to allege only a bare set of facts to back up discrimination claims.

