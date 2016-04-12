FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Case to Watch: Appeals courts mull Title VII protections for gay workers
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 12, 2016 / 11:01 AM / a year ago

Case to Watch: Appeals courts mull Title VII protections for gay workers

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Gay rights groups have struggled to convince the U.S. Congress and a majority of states to pass anti-discrimination laws protecting LGBT employees, but two federal appeals courts may soon become the first to rule that those rights already exist.

In both cases, the plaintiffs claim discrimination against gay workers constitutes gender bias under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Plaintiffs have made that argument for more than 25 years without persuading a U.S. appeals court, but advocates say the issue deserves a fresh look after landmark victories on gay marriage.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/23Ax8OF

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.