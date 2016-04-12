Case to Watch: Appeals courts mull Title VII protections for gay workers

Gay rights groups have struggled to convince the U.S. Congress and a majority of states to pass anti-discrimination laws protecting LGBT employees, but two federal appeals courts may soon become the first to rule that those rights already exist.

In both cases, the plaintiffs claim discrimination against gay workers constitutes gender bias under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Plaintiffs have made that argument for more than 25 years without persuading a U.S. appeals court, but advocates say the issue deserves a fresh look after landmark victories on gay marriage.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/23Ax8OF