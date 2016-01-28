FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Proof of pregnancy bias requires more than timing - 5th Circuit
January 28, 2016 / 11:43 AM / 2 years ago

Proof of pregnancy bias requires more than timing - 5th Circuit

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Jan 28 -

A short time interval between an employee’s announcement that she is pregnant and her firing is insufficient to establish that the employer’s stated reasons for the termination are a pretext, a federal appeals court held Wednesday.

Addressing an issue of first impression for the circuit, a unanimous three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the timing of the employee’s disclosure and her termination can be some evidence of pretext, but is not enough on its own to prove it.

