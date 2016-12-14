Former Disney workers say company discriminated against Americans

Former information technology employees at Disney World who campaigned with President-elect Donald Trump and endorsed his hard line on immigration have sued the company, claiming it discriminated against Americans by replacing them with cheaper workers from India.

The plaintiffs, Leo Perrero and Dena Moore, and about 30 of their former colleagues, say in the proposed class action filed on Monday in federal court in Orlando, Florida that Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Inc violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and a comparable state law when it laid off about 250 American workers in 2014.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hCEKBE