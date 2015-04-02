FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9th Circuit removes Dollar Tree case after class is expanded
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 2, 2015 / 12:11 AM / 2 years ago

9th Circuit removes Dollar Tree case after class is expanded

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court Wednesday granted Dollar Tree Stores Inc’s second bid to transfer a class action over rest breaks to federal court, saying an order certifying the class created a new opportunity for removal.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a California state judge’s 2014 certification order enlarged the class from what plaintiff Richard Reyes had proposed in the 2012 suit, creating the change in circumstances necessary to reconsider Dollar Tree’s motion for removal.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1bPYUB9

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.