9th Circuit removes Dollar Tree case after class is expanded

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court Wednesday granted Dollar Tree Stores Inc’s second bid to transfer a class action over rest breaks to federal court, saying an order certifying the class created a new opportunity for removal.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a California state judge’s 2014 certification order enlarged the class from what plaintiff Richard Reyes had proposed in the 2012 suit, creating the change in circumstances necessary to reconsider Dollar Tree’s motion for removal.

