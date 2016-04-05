FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lawsuit says Domino's a joint employer of franchise workers
April 5, 2016 / 9:36 PM / a year ago

Lawsuit says Domino's a joint employer of franchise workers

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Manhattan on Monday by Riad Kucher, represented by Wigdor, who worked at various Domino’s locations in New York City and its suburbs between 2014 and January. He says the owner of the restaurants, Cookston Enterprises Inc, failed to pay minimum wage and overtime, withheld tips and did not reimburse workers for uniform purchases in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act and New York labor law.

