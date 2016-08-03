FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
NYC park rangers win bid to revive don-doff claims
August 3, 2016

NYC park rangers win bid to revive don-doff claims

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Tuesday revived a proposed class action by New York City park rangers who claim they should have been paid for time spent putting on and taking off uniforms, saying a judge erred in finding their outfits were not integral to their jobs.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the rangers, who were backed in their appeal by the U.S. Department of Labor, could not have done their jobs patrolling parks, issuing summonses and making arrests without the equipment they were required to don before clocking in to work.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2aN8Hvt

