Restaurant delivery service DoorDash Inc has agreed to pay
$5 million to nearly 40,000 drivers in California who said they
were misclassified as independent contractors, but the deal will
have no effect on the workers' employment status.
DoorDash in announcing the settlement on Monday said it
would pay $3.5 million if the deal is approved by a state judge
in San Francisco and $1.5 million in four years or when the
company reaches certain benchmarks, including having an initial
public offering. The company is represented by Littler
Mendelson.
