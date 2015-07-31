FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Drivers who leased trucks from company were its employees, court rules
July 31, 2015 / 9:12 PM / 2 years ago

Drivers who leased trucks from company were its employees, court rules

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Drivers for a California trucking company who had previously used their own vehicles were misclassified as independent contractors after the company required them to lease trucks from its own fleet, a state appeals court has ruled.

The California Court of Appeal, 2nd Appellate District, said in a decision published on Thursday that Seacon Logix Inc’s 2008 requirement that the truckers pay to drive and insure the company’s vehicles changed the nature of the relationship.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1JWd6SS

