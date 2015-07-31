Drivers who leased trucks from company were its employees, court rules

(Reuters) - Drivers for a California trucking company who had previously used their own vehicles were misclassified as independent contractors after the company required them to lease trucks from its own fleet, a state appeals court has ruled.

The California Court of Appeal, 2nd Appellate District, said in a decision published on Thursday that Seacon Logix Inc’s 2008 requirement that the truckers pay to drive and insure the company’s vehicles changed the nature of the relationship.

