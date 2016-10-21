Case to Watch: 2nd Circuit to consider NLRB drug test policy

The National Labor Relations Board on Monday will urge a federal appeals court to back its recent ruling that companies must delay employee drug tests if union representatives are not available to observe them.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan will consider whether Manhattan Beer Distributors LLC, represented by Epstein Becker & Green, had the right to fire an employee who it says "reeked of marijuana" when he showed up for work one day because he refused to take a drug test until a shop steward was available to accompany him.

