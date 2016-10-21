FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Case to Watch: 2nd Circuit to consider NLRB drug test policy
#Westlaw News
October 21, 2016 / 11:46 AM / 10 months ago

Case to Watch: 2nd Circuit to consider NLRB drug test policy

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The National Labor Relations Board on Monday will urge a federal appeals court to back its recent ruling that companies must delay employee drug tests if union representatives are not available to observe them.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan will consider whether Manhattan Beer Distributors LLC, represented by Epstein Becker & Green, had the right to fire an employee who it says "reeked of marijuana" when he showed up for work one day because he refused to take a drug test until a shop steward was available to accompany him.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2enlZAa

