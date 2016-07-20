FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Wal-Mart settles remaining claims by original Dukes plaintiffs
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 20, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Wal-Mart settles remaining claims by original Dukes plaintiffs

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Wal-Mart Stores Inc and the five female former employees who brought a nationwide sex discrimination lawsuit against the retail giant have agreed to settle the outstanding claims in the case after 15 years of litigation that spawned a landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision.

Wal-Mart, represented by Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, and lawyers from Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll, who are representing Betty Dukes and the other plaintiffs, said in a joint filing in federal court in San Francisco on Friday that they had reached a confidential agreement in the 2001 lawsuit. But, a day earlier, Cohen Milstein had moved on behalf of six different former class members to intervene in the case and keep it alive.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29UEeHT

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.