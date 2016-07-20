Wal-Mart settles remaining claims by original Dukes plaintiffs

Wal-Mart Stores Inc and the five female former employees who brought a nationwide sex discrimination lawsuit against the retail giant have agreed to settle the outstanding claims in the case after 15 years of litigation that spawned a landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision.

Wal-Mart, represented by Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, and lawyers from Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll, who are representing Betty Dukes and the other plaintiffs, said in a joint filing in federal court in San Francisco on Friday that they had reached a confidential agreement in the 2001 lawsuit. But, a day earlier, Cohen Milstein had moved on behalf of six different former class members to intervene in the case and keep it alive.

