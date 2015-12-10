Dunkin' Donuts managers may be eligible for overtime pay - 1st Circuit

The former managers of two Dunkin’ Donuts franchises in Massachusetts may have been eligible for mandatory overtime pay because they spent most of their time serving customers and cleaning, just like hourly employees, a U.S. appeals court said on Wednesday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that included retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice David Souter revived a 2011 lawsuit by the former managers, represented by Boston attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan, that claims they worked up to 80 hours a week and were paid little more per hour than other employees of Cadete Enterprises Inc, which owns the stores. Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc, which owns the Dunkin’ Donuts brand, was not involved in the case.

