A Florida salon has been sued by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for firing a massage therapist over fears that she would contract Ebola on a planned trip to West Africa.

The EEOC in the lawsuit filed in federal court in Tampa, Florida on Wednesday said STME LLC, which operates a Massage Envy franchise in the city, violated the Americans with Disabilities Act when it fired Kimberly Lowe in October 2014 after she refused to cancel a trip to Ghana to visit her sister.

