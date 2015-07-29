Obama taps Lipnic for second EEOC term

(Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that he would nominate Victoria Lipnic, a commissioner with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, for a second five-year term.

Lipnic, a former assistant secretary at the Department of Labor, would have to be confirmed by the Senate to the five-member commission. Her first term expired on July 1, but Title VII of the Civil Rights Act permits commissioners to serve until the Senate takes up a subsequent nomination.

