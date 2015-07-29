FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama taps Lipnic for second EEOC term
July 29, 2015 / 7:41 PM / 2 years ago

Obama taps Lipnic for second EEOC term

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that he would nominate Victoria Lipnic, a commissioner with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, for a second five-year term.

Lipnic, a former assistant secretary at the Department of Labor, would have to be confirmed by the Senate to the five-member commission. Her first term expired on July 1, but Title VII of the Civil Rights Act permits commissioners to serve until the Senate takes up a subsequent nomination.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1eAWeIv

