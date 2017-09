(Reuters) - Democrats in the House of Representatives said Tuesday that a package of bills designed to counter moves by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission would hamstring the agency and could increase unemployment among minorities.

The lawmakers’ comments came during a hearing of the House Subcommittee on Workforce Protections called to examine the four Republican-backed proposals.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Hz4YaW