EEOC touts $500 mln windfall, higher settlement rate
#Westlaw News
November 20, 2015 / 11:42 AM / 2 years ago

EEOC touts $500 mln windfall, higher settlement rate

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission shattered its record for monetary awards secured for workers in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, bringing in $525 million while also settling more cases than ever in conciliation, the agency said on Thursday.

The EEOC said in its annual performance report that the figure included $65.3 million won through litigation, more than $350 million through mediation and settlements in cases involving private sector employers and state and local governments, and $106 million for federal employees and applicants for federal jobs. The commission brought in about $390 million in fiscal year 2014.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1XdUQv2

