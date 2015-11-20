EEOC touts $500 mln windfall, higher settlement rate

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission shattered its record for monetary awards secured for workers in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, bringing in $525 million while also settling more cases than ever in conciliation, the agency said on Thursday.

The EEOC said in its annual performance report that the figure included $65.3 million won through litigation, more than $350 million through mediation and settlements in cases involving private sector employers and state and local governments, and $106 million for federal employees and applicants for federal jobs. The commission brought in about $390 million in fiscal year 2014.

