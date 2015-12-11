EEOC Monitor: November 2015

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission raked in a record-breaking $525 million for workers while filing 142 lawsuits in fiscal year 2015, according to numbers released in November, while settling more cases than ever in conciliation. The agency has not yet released detailed statistics on its fiscal year 2015 litigation, but a recent analysis by management-side firm Seyfarth Shaw showed the same emphasis on gender, race and disability discrimination seen in recent years.

The commission in November seemed to be keeping up the trend, inking seven-figure agreements with uniform company Cintas Corp and a food packaging maker and making a series of other moves that underscored its continued focus on gender and race bias.

