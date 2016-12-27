FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EEOC Monitor: Drop in lawsuits, money recovered for workers in 2016
December 27, 2016 / 1:20 PM / 8 months ago

EEOC Monitor: Drop in lawsuits, money recovered for workers in 2016

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The EEOC filed far fewer lawsuits in 2016 than in previous years as it continued to focus on larger systemic cases challenging companywide policies, and also saw a drop in the amount of money it recouped from employers accused of discrimination.

The commission in its annual performance report released Nov. 16 said it had recovered $482 million, including $52 million through litigation, in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30. That was down from a record of $525 million in 2015.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2id4MeS

