EEOC Monitor: Drop in lawsuits, money recovered for workers in 2016

The EEOC filed far fewer lawsuits in 2016 than in previous years as it continued to focus on larger systemic cases challenging companywide policies, and also saw a drop in the amount of money it recouped from employers accused of discrimination.

The commission in its annual performance report released Nov. 16 said it had recovered $482 million, including $52 million through litigation, in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30. That was down from a record of $525 million in 2015.

