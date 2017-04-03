FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Supreme Court kicks EEOC subpoena case back to 9th Circuit
April 3, 2017 / 9:34 PM / 5 months ago

Supreme Court kicks EEOC subpoena case back to 9th Circuit

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday sent a Texas-based food distributor's challenge to a subpoena from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission back to a lower appeals court, saying it applied the wrong standard in ruling for the agency.

The court in a 7-1 decision said the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in 2015 should have reviewed a federal judge's ruling quashing the EEOC subpoena for clear legal errors, instead of looking at McLane Co Inc's challenge de novo, or anew. McLane was represented by Morgan Lewis & Bockius.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2nxiSGt

