Supreme Court kicks EEOC subpoena case back to 9th Circuit

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday sent a Texas-based food distributor's challenge to a subpoena from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission back to a lower appeals court, saying it applied the wrong standard in ruling for the agency.

The court in a 7-1 decision said the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in 2015 should have reviewed a federal judge's ruling quashing the EEOC subpoena for clear legal errors, instead of looking at McLane Co Inc's challenge de novo, or anew. McLane was represented by Morgan Lewis & Bockius.

